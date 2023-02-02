Show You Care
Iowa City Public Library kicks off Black History Month

The Iowa City Public Library kicked off Black History Month with its "Teen Create it" program making Black History Month buttons.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 8:01 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa City Public Library kicked off Black History Month with its “Teen Create it” program making Black History Month buttons.

Each button represented pride in Black heritage.

Victoria Fernandez, the teen services librarian, said it’s important right now given the social climate.

She said this space gives young people a chance to have an open conversation about what they’re experiencing.

“It’s really important to give young people the opportunity and the platform to articulate themselves, especially with Black Lives Matter, with issues that they want to advocate for,” Fernandez said.

Another event will be held at the library Feb. 15 where the group will make totes and pouches representing Jean-Michel Basquia, a famous Black artist from the 80s.

