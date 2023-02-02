Show You Care
Hudson city park closes due to vandalism

By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 10:11 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
HUDSON, Iowa (KCRG) - Hudson police have closed Franck Park until further notice due to vandalism.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, police said the Public Works Department has placed concrete barriers at the entrance to signal the closure.

Police said the closure is for safety and to prevent further damage to city property.

Anyone with information about the vandalism is asked to contact the Hudson Police Department.

