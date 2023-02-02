Show You Care
Heading Back Below Zero

By Joe Winters
Updated: 10 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - After a southwesterly turn in the wind direction things are changing once again. Watch a cold front passing across the state Thursday morning. As it moves through the wind heads back to the northwest. This change in direction and increase in speed brings down colder air. Wind chill and air temperatures go subzero again Thursday night with a chilly Friday ahead. Changes happen rapidly in Iowa and Saturday moderating temperatures as on track with the 30s and 40s for the week ahead. Have a great night.

