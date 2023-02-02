Show You Care
Gusty winds bring bitter cold back to Easter Iowa to end the week, mild by the weeekend

KCRG-TV9 First Alert Storm Team Meteorologist Jan Ryherd has your latest First Alert Forecast, featuring another dip into arctic air.
By Jan Ryherd
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 12:19 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A cold front moves across the region today, bringing gusty winds and colder air back to eastern Iowa to end the week. Look for winds to gust 20-30 mph today out of the north with temperatures falling to the single digits by this evening and down below zero overnight. Wind chills by Friday morning will drop to the negative teens to near -20. A Wind Chill Advisory will be in effect from this evening through Friday morning for areas along and north of I-80. Highs Friday afternoon top out in the single digits to low teens with wind chills below zero throughout the day. The weekend comes with warmer temperatures as highs soar above freezing. Areas with limited snow cover are likely to reach into the 40s.

