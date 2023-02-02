Founder of Iowa nonprofit speaks publicly about deadly shooting for first time

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - For the first time, the founder of an Iowa nonprofit posted publicly about the deadly shooting at his organization.

Will Keeps was in the hospital in serious condition after he was shot in the hand and hip. It happened at Starts Right Here in Des Moines last week.

Gionni Dameron, 18, and 16-year-old Rashad Carr, 16, died in the shooting.

Two people, 18-year-old Preston Walls and 19-year-old Bravon Tukes, are charged with two counts of first degree murder, attempted murder, and criminal gang participation.

On his personal Facebook page, Keeps apologized and asked the families of the two teens killed to forgive him for not acting fast enough.

Police say Keeps tried to escort Walls from the building, but he got into a common area and shot the teens as well as Keeps.

Police say Tukes drove Walls away. Police say Walls and Tukes are in the same gang, and the two victims killed were in a rival gang.

Keeps is at home recovering, but will need more medical attention.

