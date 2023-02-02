Dubuque, Waterloo may be getting arena football teams

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - A new arena league may be coming to eastern Iowa, with Dubuque and Waterloo as potential landing spots.

NFL Hall of Famer Tim Brown announced the formation of the league, dubbed “The Arena League,” and will serve as its inaugural commissioner.

The league is expected to launch four to eight teams over the next few months, with team location announcements beginning in March and ending in June.

To help decide which locations will get a team, fans are encouraged to vote for locations on the league’s website.

The list of 10 possible locations is as follows:

Waterloo, Iowa

Dubuque, Iowa

Rockford, Illinois

Kansas City, Missouri

Springfield, Missouri

Rochester, Minnesota

Duluth, Minnesota

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Little Rock, Arkansas

Wichita Falls, Texas

The first game is expected to be played in June 2024.

Vote here.

