Dubuque, Waterloo may be getting arena football teams

By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 12:39 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - A new arena league may be coming to eastern Iowa, with Dubuque and Waterloo as potential landing spots.

NFL Hall of Famer Tim Brown announced the formation of the league, dubbed “The Arena League,” and will serve as its inaugural commissioner.

The league is expected to launch four to eight teams over the next few months, with team location announcements beginning in March and ending in June.

To help decide which locations will get a team, fans are encouraged to vote for locations on the league’s website.

The list of 10 possible locations is as follows:

  • Waterloo, Iowa
  • Dubuque, Iowa
  • Rockford, Illinois
  • Kansas City, Missouri
  • Springfield, Missouri
  • Rochester, Minnesota
  • Duluth, Minnesota
  • Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
  • Little Rock, Arkansas
  • Wichita Falls, Texas

The first game is expected to be played in June 2024.

Vote here.

