Dubuque family thank hospital staff for saving ‘miracle baby’

By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 10:36 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - She is being called a “miracle baby” and on Wednesday she returned to UnityPoint Health Finley Hospital where she was born.

The hospital and parents call her a “miracle” because she coded for more than 15 minutes after delivery. Now nearly a month later - Traci and William Yeo got the chance to thank the care team whose quick action saved their newborn daughter’s life.

KCRG-TV9′s Grace Vance was there for the special visit.

Kirk Ferentz says no changes coming to coaching staff
Family of 'miracle baby' thank Dubuque hospital staff for saving her life
Univ. of Iowa, Iowa Flood Center expand research to a national level through new center
