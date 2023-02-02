Dubuque family thank hospital staff for saving ‘miracle baby’

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - She is being called a “miracle baby” and on Wednesday she returned to UnityPoint Health Finley Hospital where she was born.

The hospital and parents call her a “miracle” because she coded for more than 15 minutes after delivery. Now nearly a month later - Traci and William Yeo got the chance to thank the care team whose quick action saved their newborn daughter’s life.

KCRG-TV9′s Grace Vance was there for the special visit.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.