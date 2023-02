CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 11:40 pm, Cedar Rapids Police received a call for a suspicious package in the 1000 block of 32nd Street NE.

Crews deployed a bomb robot and X-rayed the package. It was taken in safety for further investigation.

No injuries or arrests have been reported at this point.

The investigation is ongoing.

