C6-Zero misses deadline to give information to Iowa DNR

By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 5:24 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The company involved in an explosion from late last year in Marengo missed its deadline to hand information over to the Iowa DNR.

The DNR told TV9 the company C-6 Zero did not provide a list of the chemicals used inside the plant, by the deadline earlier this week.

The explosion shook the town of Marengo in December, injuring at least 10 people.

Iowa’s Attorney General is suing the business and is demanding they comply with the DNR’s emergency order. That includes allowing the DNR access to the site.

