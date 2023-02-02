Advocates for Social Justice to hold Saturday protest for Devonna Walker

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On February 4th, the Advocates for Social Justice will lead a protest over the lack of clarity with the police investigation in the death of Devonna Walker.

On January 2nd, police responded to a report of a stabbing in the 2100 block of North Towne Court Northeast at about 6:45 p.m.

A video provided to KCRG-TV9 on Jan. 11 shows what happened before, during, and after the stabbing: several people are shouting at each other, and one shouts the “n-word.” Seconds later, as a woman looks to be walking away, Walker charges her and a scuffle ensues. It appears Walker is stabbed in that melee. No arrests have been made so far in the case.

The Cedar Rapids-based political/social organization stated:

Devonna’s killing was an act of racism and we will not stop until there is justice for Devonna, her family, and the larger community. The coalition is comprised of a growing list of community-based organizations - including, Advocates for Social Justice (ASJ), Cedar Rapids NAACP Branch, Indivisible, Marion Alliance for Racial Equity (MARE), Parents Against Violence Everywhere (PAVE), Stand in Unity, We Are CR. Coming together takes intention; staying together is something we do not take for granted. We implore others not to take this for granted, either.

The group is planning on protesting from 12:00 pm to 3:00 pm. They stated that Marshals will be on hand to help ensure safety.

You can find more information on the scheduled protest at the link here.

