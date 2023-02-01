Teamsters reach tentative agreement with Aramark Uniform Services
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 2:22 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Teamster members covered by the Iowa Routes Agreement across the state reached a tentative agreement with Aramark Uniform Services’ proposed settlement.
Teamsters Local 238 announced the agreement on their Facebook page.
The agreement is a quick turnaround from last Saturday when Teamsters from local 90, 120, 238, and 554 rejected an earlier proposal by 87%.
