Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Teacher wows community with snow shark sculptures

A Michigan artist and teacher is known for using her talents to spread joy throughout her community. (Source: WXYZ, Facebook/Jennifer Rameriz Art, CNN)
By Alexandra Bahou, WXYZ
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 10:55 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. (WXYZ) - A Michigan artist and teacher is known for using her talents to spread joy throughout her Detroit-area community.

And this time, Jennifer Ramirez is making waves for creating snow shark sculptures in her front yard.

“It’s just too much fun. Everybody has so much fun with it, and they enjoy it and they appreciate it,” Ramirez said of her sculptures.

The snow sharks took Ramirez about three days to complete. She welcomes the community to stop by to take photos with them.

This isn’t the first time Ramirez has made a splash with art in her community. In 2020, she made the news for her fence artwork, bringing smiles to people when they needed it most.

“There’s not enough joy in the world, and if I can share joy through my art and bring joy then I’m going to keep doing it,” she said.

For Ramirez, art is more than just her profession.

“I love creating, I just love creating anything, you know, I try to instill that in my students … it’s so much fun for me just to create,” she said.

Copyright 2023 WXYZ via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On January 23rd, the owner of Blue Care Homes LLC notified the department that they would not...
Six Iowa care facilities placed in receivership after owner says they can’t to continue operate
Court records show Sarah Harrelson will be sentenced in March. She plans to plead guilty to...
Mother of Xavior Harrelson to plead guilty in drug case
Nicole Burgos, 29, who was arrested and charged with two counts of Prostitution.
Oelwein man and woman arrested for pimping, prostitution
UIHC
Univ. of Iowa Hospitals website possibly hit by cyberattack
Two executives who defrauded a bank in putting on a failed festival that bankrupted Go Cedar...
Sentencing set for Go Cedar Rapids fraud case

Latest News

Five people were taken to the hospital for minor injuries after the Iowa Wesleyan University...
Mount Pleasant college bus carrying 10 crashes in Polk County
A woman uses her phone to light her way in Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023.
Russia said eyeing eastern Ukraine push; Kyiv targets graft
Tom Brady has announced his retirement on social media.
Tom Brady retires, insisting this time it’s for good
FILE - This image provided by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice shows Texas death row...
Man who fatally shot Dallas officer in 2007 faces execution