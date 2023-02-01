Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Sandfort, Rebraca spark Iowa past Northwestern, 86-70

By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 10:51 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Peyton Sandfort and Filip Rebraca combined to score 20 points over the final seven minutes of the game to allow Iowa to pull away from Northwestern for an 86-70 victory on a memorable Tuesday night.

The Big Ten Conference game was originally scheduled for Jan. 18 but was postponed due to COVID-19 concerns.

The game was tied at the half, 39-39, and the teams took turns with the lead in the second half. Boo Buie opened the second half with a layup and a 3 to put the Wildcats up, 44-39. Connor McCaffery hit a 3 and Tony Perkins added two free throws and a layup to push Iowa into a 51-48 advantage.

Buie’s three-point play with 7:38 left pulled Northwestern within three, 62-59, but Sandfort and Rebraca took over from there. Sandfort hit a 3 and Rebraca scored eight straight points. Sandfort hit from deep again, then added three free throws and another 3-pointer to give Iowa an 84-68 advantage with 2:35 left.

Sandfort hit a career-best 5 of 7 from distance and finished with 20 points and five assists for Iowa (14-8, 6-5). Rebraca had his eighth double-double of the season, putting up 20 points with 10 rebounds. Kris Murray added 16 points with eight rebounds, Perkins had 12 points and McCaffery contributed 11 points.

Buie led Northwestern (15-6, 6-4) with 19 points. Chase Audige scored 15 points.

Iowa plays host to Illinois Saturday before traveling to face No. 1 Purdue on Feb. 9.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On January 23rd, the owner of Blue Care Homes LLC notified the department that they would not...
Six Iowa care facilities placed in receivership after owner says they can’t to continue operate
FILE - In this Dec. 19, 2019, file photo, Iowa State Auditor Rob Sand speaks in Des Moines, Iowa.
State Auditor issues advisory to Iowa school districts over misused student activity funds
The exterior of the National Motorcycle Museum on May 26, 2020.
National Motorcycle Museum announces plans to close
(Aaron Scheinblum/KCRG)
North Liberty firefighters rescue snowmobile rider who fell though ice
UnityPoint Health - 2023 Great Iowa Nurses
UnityPoint Health nurses honored on ‘2023 Great Iowa Nurses’ list

Latest News

Jordan Bohannan
Jordan Bohannon relishing opportunity to play with Iowa Wolves
John’s Big Ol’ Fish: Monday January 30th, 2023
John’s Big Ol’ Fish: Monday January 30th, 2023
The University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital announced nominations for its 2023 Kid...
Nominations open, 2023 Kid Captain, University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital
Coach Bluder, teammates show support for Caitlin Clark's passion on the court
Coach Bluder, teammates show support for Caitlin Clark’s passion on the court