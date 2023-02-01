Show You Care
Plenty of sunshine today, not as cold

Plan on plenty of sunshine today with highs into the 20s. 30s are possible farther south.
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 4:38 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Plan on a sunny sky for your Wednesday alongside some milder temperatures. There will be a spread, though, depending on how much snow cover there is in your area. For this afternoon, plan on highs into the lower 20s farther north where the snow cover is deepest. Farther south, where there is little to no snow cover, plan on highs in the 30-35 range. Winds will be noticeable, but not overly strong at 10-20 mph from the southwest. We are still tracking a cold front on the way for later tomorrow afternoon into tomorrow night. This will pass through dry, but increase the winds and drop the temperature sharply. By Friday morning, expect another bout of below zero temps along with wind chills as cold as -20. This weekend, warmer temperatures are still on track with many areas getting above freezing!

