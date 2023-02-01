Show You Care
Jordan Bohannon relishing opportunity to play with Iowa Wolves

By Scott Saville
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 6:36 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Former Iowa star Jordan Bohannon wasn’t sure about his future after his last game as a Hawkeye.

“I kept the ball dribbling and working out, and I had an opportunity to play here in Des Moines,” Bohannon said. “I’m really grateful for it, just making the most of every opportunity that I have.”

Bohannon is now in the professional ranks, playing with the Iowa Wolves of the G League.

“It has been really fun. It is definitely an uphill battle,” he said. “It is definitely an uphill battle like I said. Some games I get a lot of minutes some games I don’t. It really teaches me about life and keeping an even keel never too high, never too low.”

Jordan has made the most of his opportunities when he gets the chance. He’s hitting 38 percent from behind the arc and averaging 21 minutes per game.

“When I have an opportunity to get out there I’m trying to make the most of it,” he said

It has been a challenge for Bohannon, playing with and against some incredible athletes.

“It is shocking,” he said. “Transitioning from high school to college I thought was a big jump. Once I get from college to the pro level I realized all these guys were the star players on their college teams. A lot of guys are in the NBA or going to be in the NBA.”

Bohannon enjoys playing close to home in Des Moines where he is a fan favorite.

“So many Iowa fans come out, I sign so many autographs after game,” Bohannon said. “I tried to give everything that I could when I was with the University of Iowa. To see them continue to support after everything I did is really special.”

Jordan, who battled injuries in college, is healthy now. He will continue to chase his dream on the basketball court.

“The orange ball has taken me to a lot of places that I never thought it could take me. I continue to stay positive and believe in God’s plan,” Bohannon said. “If I have a chance to do well overseas I would take that route. But I want to do everything that I can to get to that kid dream that I had of playing in the NBA.”

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

