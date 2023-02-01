ImOn builds bikes for non-profits

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Some local non-profits will be getting some new bikes for kids in need thanks to ImOn Communications.

Tuesday, they hosted their annual meeting to go over their goals for the year. Leaders said some of those goals include giving back to the community they work in.

Teams worked together to assemble the bikes for a few non-profits in the area. Patrice Carroll, President, and CEO for ImOn said it’s important they get involved with the people they serve.

“We feel that it’s our responsibility to be a neighbor, not just a logo in town. The success of ImOn is based on the community. And we want to make sure that we’re giving back to the community that has supported us so strongly for the last 16 years,” she said.

ImOn partnered with Northtowne Cycling & Fitness for the bikes they put together.

