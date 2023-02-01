Show You Care
Hamburg Inn #2 still closed despite planned re-opening date

The owner said the restaurant would reopen by today. But a TV9 crew that stopped by the Hamburg Inn found it was still closed.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 4:55 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A restaurant in Iowa city -- that has been a place for politicians to stop in the past -- was supposed to open back up on Wednesday.

In December 2022, managers and employees told TV9 the Hamburg Inn would close on January 8th, citing needed repairs and a lack of cash flow. The manager said it would be up to the owner if the closure was permanent or temporary.

An attorney representing the Hamburg Inn later told TV9 that there was confusion with the managers and employees and stated the restaurant would remain open for the foreseeable future even as it operates on reduced hours to address plumbing issues.

Hamburg Inn #2 closed at the end of the December month for what they called maintenance issues. The management team was also replaced in early January.

The owner said the restaurant would reopen by February 1st, but a TV9 crew that stopped by the Hamburg Inn found it was still closed.

We reached out to the attorney for the owner and have not heard back.

