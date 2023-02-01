Fire at SW Cedar Rapids hotel leaves one dead
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 5:33 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - One person is dead following an afternoon fire at a hotel in southwest Cedar Rapids.
Emergency crews responded to the Rodeway Inn, located at 4011 16th Avenue SW, Wednesday afternoon. Few details have been released but officials confirm one person was killed in the fire. Fire investigators are on the scene.
No other information is available. Check back for updates.
