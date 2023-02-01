Dubuque Police looking to identify subject in missing persons case

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Dubuque Police are looking to identify a male subject not suspected of criminal activity in a missing persons case.

Police say the individual was recently observed interacting with Emily Dudney and Liliana Carey, two teenage girls that are listed as missing from Hillcrest Family Services of Dubuque.

Emily Dudney is a 14-year-old white female with brown hair and blue eyes. She is approximately 5′04″, 125 lbs., and was last seen wearing a blue jacket, brown shirt, blue jeans, and black “Crocs” brand shoes.

Liliana Carey is a 15-year-old white female with light brown/blonde hair and brown eyes. She is approximately 5′09″, 160 lbs., and was last seen wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt and jeans.

If you can help identify this male subject or have any information regarding the whereabouts of Emily and/or Liliana please contact Investigator Clark Egdorf at 563-589-4430 or Cegdorf@cityofdubuque.org.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.