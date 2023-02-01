Change in Direction

Show You Care
By Joe Winters
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - As a southerly wind moves in, we are finding temperatures starting to moderate. It still will be cold tonight as lows dip into the single digits. With a southwest wind at 10-20 tomorrow, highs jump near the seasonal normals in the upper 20s and lower 30s. A wind direction shift back to the northwest on Thursday brings a quick shot of arctic air again at the end of the week. Lok for a quick recovery into the middle 30s on Saturday. Have a great night!

First Alert Forecast: Tuesday Afternoon, January 31