Change in Direction

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - As a southerly wind moves in, we are finding temperatures starting to moderate. It still will be cold tonight as lows dip into the single digits. With a southwest wind at 10-20 tomorrow, highs jump near the seasonal normals in the upper 20s and lower 30s. A wind direction shift back to the northwest on Thursday brings a quick shot of arctic air again at the end of the week. Lok for a quick recovery into the middle 30s on Saturday. Have a great night!

