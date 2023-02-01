Cedar Rapids to host College Volleyball Championships for next two years

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids Tourism and Kirkwood Community College have earned bids to host the 2023 and 2024 National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Division II and Division III Volleyball Championships as well as the 2024 NJCAA Division I Volleyball Championship.

Each national tournament will be hosted at the Alliant Energy PowerHouse. They are scheduled as followed:

2023 DIII tournament - November 9th - 11th

2023 DII tournament - November 15th - 18th

2024 DIII tournament - November 14th - 16th

2024 DII & DI tournaments - November 20th - 23rd

The Alliant Energy PowerHouse has served as the location for the NJCAA DII Volleyball Championship since the 2020-21 spring season.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.