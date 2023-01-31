Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Well below zero in spots early this morning, sunshine likely again today

Plan on another cold one today! At least the sun will be out.
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 4:08 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - It’s a cold start to your Tuesday morning - no question about it. The coldest lows have occurred over the northern half of the area with temperatures between -10 and -20. Wind chills may be as cold as -25 to start your day and a Wind Chill Advisory has been issued for Cedar Rapids and points north through mid-morning. Plan on plenty of sunshine today with highs into the single digits north and teens farther south. Tomorrow is a warmer day with highs into the 20s north, with some 30s from Iowa City and points south. Less snow cover in southeast Iowa this week will make a world of difference! Plan on another bout of arctic air to move southeast into the area along a cold front Thursday night into Friday morning with another round of below zero lows possible. This weekend, small chances of precipitation remain in the forecast, though impacts look low at this time.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Dec. 19, 2019, file photo, Iowa State Auditor Rob Sand speaks in Des Moines, Iowa.
State Auditor issues advisory to Iowa school districts over misused student activity funds
On January 23rd, the owner of Blue Care Homes LLC notified the department that they would not...
Six Iowa care facilities placed in receivership after owner says they can’t to continue operate
The exterior of the National Motorcycle Museum on May 26, 2020.
National Motorcycle Museum announces plans to close
(Aaron Scheinblum/KCRG)
North Liberty firefighters rescue snowmobile rider who fell though ice
The cities that have been chosen as overnight locations for RAGBRAI 2023.
RAGBRAI announces 2023 overnight towns

Latest News

kcrg wx
First Alert Forecast: Tuesday Morning, January 31st, 2023
KCRG First Alert Forecast
Cold Sticks Around
KCRG First Alert Forecast
KCRG First Alert Forecast
KCRG-TV9 First Alert Storm Team Meteorologist Jan Ryherd has your latest First Alert Forecast,...
Arctic air keeps us in the deep freeze through the workweek