Well below zero in spots early this morning, sunshine likely again today

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - It’s a cold start to your Tuesday morning - no question about it. The coldest lows have occurred over the northern half of the area with temperatures between -10 and -20. Wind chills may be as cold as -25 to start your day and a Wind Chill Advisory has been issued for Cedar Rapids and points north through mid-morning. Plan on plenty of sunshine today with highs into the single digits north and teens farther south. Tomorrow is a warmer day with highs into the 20s north, with some 30s from Iowa City and points south. Less snow cover in southeast Iowa this week will make a world of difference! Plan on another bout of arctic air to move southeast into the area along a cold front Thursday night into Friday morning with another round of below zero lows possible. This weekend, small chances of precipitation remain in the forecast, though impacts look low at this time.

