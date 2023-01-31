Student of the Month plans to serve country after graduating

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The KCRG-TV9 Student of the Month for January is Xavier High School senior Seth Williams. He’s known by his classmates, teachers, and family for giving back to his community, and he soon plans to give back to his country too.

Seth is involved in many activities, from leadership roles and sports teams.

“In my role I really work with all the students in Xavier, so all 600, I focus on incorporating faith, academics, connections with different students and really getting kids involved in different activities,” Williams said.

He played center for the Xavier Saints football team last fall when they went 13 and 0, winning a state championship.

“That was one of my favorite memories,” Williams recalled. “Really spending time with one of my favorite people, my best friends, and winning a state championship was the best ending I could have asked for.”

He also excels in his academics, especially in his math classes. “

I’ve loved taking calculus and physics here at Xavior,” said Williams. “The teachers here are incredible.”

He stands out to his teachers, including Xavier Community System Director Erica Ireland.

“He works extremely hard to get the grades that he gets, and he knows it’s that hard work that’s going to get him the grade he wants, and he doesn’t settle for anything less than the best,” said Ireland.

She’s seen Seth grow up through the years.

“Seth and I both go to St. Matthews, so I have known him since he was little, so now to have Seth in a leadership role is a pretty cool thing,” she said.

It all comes back to helping others.

“A huge part of being at Xavier, and being a Catholic, is the service aspect of that,” Williams said. “At Xavier, we do a great job of trying to get kids involved not just in our own community, but out in the Cedar Rapids area.”

That’s continuing after high school, when he plans to follow in the footsteps of his grandfather.

“He’s always taken a big interest in what I’ll be doing after high school, so I hope we can make him proud, and I really like to see he’s excited about what I’m going to do in the future,” Willams said.

Seth plans to serve in the military, with hopes of attending West Point or the Air Force Academy.

“I really admire Seth’s aspirations to serve our country,” Ireland said. “It really speaks to Seth’s character.”

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.