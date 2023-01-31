Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Santos tells colleagues he won’t serve on 2 committees

FILE - Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., leaves a House GOP conference meeting on Capitol Hill in...
FILE - Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., leaves a House GOP conference meeting on Capitol Hill in Washington, Jan. 25, 2023. Santos told Republican colleagues in a closed-door meeting Tuesday he won't serve on his two committees for now, GOP lawmakers say.(Andrew Harnik | AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 9:38 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Rep. George Santos of New York told GOP colleagues in a closed-door meeting Tuesday that he is temporarily stepping down from his two congressional committees, lawmakers said.

Santos has faced numerous calls for his resignation and is facing multiple investigations by prosecutors over his personal and campaign finances and lies about his resume and family background.

Santos was assigned to the House Committee on Small Business and to the House Science, Space, and Technology Committee.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On January 23rd, the owner of Blue Care Homes LLC notified the department that they would not...
Six Iowa care facilities placed in receivership after owner says they can’t to continue operate
FILE - In this Dec. 19, 2019, file photo, Iowa State Auditor Rob Sand speaks in Des Moines, Iowa.
State Auditor issues advisory to Iowa school districts over misused student activity funds
The exterior of the National Motorcycle Museum on May 26, 2020.
National Motorcycle Museum announces plans to close
(Aaron Scheinblum/KCRG)
North Liberty firefighters rescue snowmobile rider who fell though ice
The cities that have been chosen as overnight locations for RAGBRAI 2023.
RAGBRAI announces 2023 overnight towns

Latest News

FILE - Elon Musk departs the Phillip Burton Federal Building and United States Court House in...
Justice Department seeks Tesla automated driving documents
A woman was shot and seriously injured while out for a jog in Tennessee Monday, according to...
Woman shot, seriously injured during jog
FILE: A doctor inspects a patient's knee in this undated photo. According to a recent Gallup...
Report: US spends most on health care but has worst health outcomes
Ukrainian Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited the country's southern Mykolaiv region and met with...
Ukraine pushes for Western fighter jets after tank deals
Parents are worried about their children's mental health, according to a survey.
Children’s mental health tops list of parent worries, survey says