Rita Hart talks what the Democratic Party of Iowa needs for the future

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Democratic Chair Monday spoke about some of the challenges their party is facing. Some of which include, Iowa’s first-in-the-nation status for caucusing and being the minority in the house and the Senate.

Democrats chose Rita Hart to be their party leader on Saturday.

Monday she said when it comes to Iowa’s first-in-the-nation status, “it’s not a done deal.” She said she’s having conversations with those who’ve been working on the situation and will continue to work for solutions for Iowa Democrats, and for Iowans in general.

Hart also addressed the big losses Democrats saw in the 2022 elections and what has to happen to try to get those seats back next time around. She said it needs to be a team approach.

“We have got to take a look at how we organize how we communicate, how we raise money. That’s what it comes down to is the willingness to have those kinds of conversations and then and then find the avenues that are that is going to put the skills and the talents of the people that. Have been doing this work for a long time and also new blood into the party,” she said.

Hart added she has taken some time and looked into the budget a bit already.

But she emphasized, it was just her first day and there will be many conversations with the party to come.

