Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Report: Infant in stolen car died after crash in Milwaukee

A 1-year-old child died after the car he was sitting in was stolen and crashed. (WTMJ, CELL PHONE VIDEO, FAMILY PHOTOS, CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 2:57 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (AP) — A 13-month-old boy who was in a car stolen last week in Milwaukee died after it crashed into a minivan shortly after the theft, a medical examiner says.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office said Zarion Robinson was in a car seat in the stolen car’s back seat when it hit the minivan last Friday, minutes after the car was stolen.

According to the medical examiner’s report, paramedics found Zarion awake and crying and still partly strapped into his car seat, which overturned and was facing down on the back seat’s floor.

But he was pronounced dead at a hospital early Saturday, about two hours after the crash.

The 31-year-old woman who was driving the stolen car was injured in the crash and remains hospitalized. She has been arrested but has not been formally charged.

Zarion’s mother told police she left her car unlocked late last Friday when the vehicle was stolen shortly after she ran back inside their home to get something, according to the report.

The crash occurred minutes later and a couple of miles away from the mother’s home.

The occupants of the minivan the car collided with ran from the scene after the crash and police continue searching for them.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On January 23rd, the owner of Blue Care Homes LLC notified the department that they would not...
Six Iowa care facilities placed in receivership after owner says they can’t to continue operate
FILE - In this Dec. 19, 2019, file photo, Iowa State Auditor Rob Sand speaks in Des Moines, Iowa.
State Auditor issues advisory to Iowa school districts over misused student activity funds
The exterior of the National Motorcycle Museum on May 26, 2020.
National Motorcycle Museum announces plans to close
(Aaron Scheinblum/KCRG)
North Liberty firefighters rescue snowmobile rider who fell though ice
UnityPoint Health - 2023 Great Iowa Nurses
UnityPoint Health nurses honored on ‘2023 Great Iowa Nurses’ list

Latest News

FILE - A Boeing 747-8, Boeing's new passenger plane, takes its first flight, Sunday, March 20,...
Boeing bids farewell to an icon, delivers last 747 jumbo jet
A tanker pulls into an ExxonMobil fuel storage and distribution facility in Irving, Texas,...
Unprecedented profit for Exxon as travel, war heated up
Three people were killed and four others injured after gunfire erupted outside a rental home in...
Chief: Fatal shooting at LA home was ‘targeted assault’
Lottery officials in South Carolina say a woman had a feeling before buying a winning ticket.
Woman says something told her to buy winning lottery ticket: ‘It felt like a dream’