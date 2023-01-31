Show You Care
O’Hara Hardware to close after 83 years in Ottumwa

O'Hara Hardware in Ottumwa is closing its doors after 83 years as its owners plan to retire.
O'Hara Hardware in Ottumwa is closing its doors after 83 years as its owners plan to retire.(O'Hara Harware)
By KYOU Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 8:58 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - O’Hara True Value Hardware will close after 83 years as the owners plan to retire.

The owners of the store, located at 500 West Main Street, in Ottumwa, made the announcement in a Facebook post on Tuesday, thanking the community for support over the years.

“It has been our privilege to serve the people of Ottumwa and southeast Iowa for the past 83 years,” Mike O’hara wrote in an image included in the Facebook post. “We have made the difficult decision that the time has come to retire and close our doors. This is a bittersweet time for us as we make the transition to slow down a bit, spend time with family, and focus on our retirement.”

Read the full post here:

