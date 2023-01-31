Oelwein man and woman arrested for pimping, prostitution

OELWEIN, Iowa (KCRG) - The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a 52-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman following a sting operation.

Court documents show that on January 24th at approximately 9:17 pm, Trent Fitzpatrick received cash for driving two female prostitutes to a residence in Winneshiek county. One of the women listed is 29-year-old Nicole Burgos, who was arrested following a sting operation by officials.

Following an investigation, law enforcement found several months’ worth of digital messages containing information about sex acts completed for financial gain.

Fitzpatrick was charged with one count of Pimping. Burros was charged with two counts of Prostitution.

