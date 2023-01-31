Show You Care
Mother of Xavior Harrelson to plead guilty in drug case

Court records show Sarah Harrelson will be sentenced in March. She plans to plead guilty to...
Court records show Sarah Harrelson will be sentenced in March. She plans to plead guilty to selling methamphetamine to an undercover officer in Des Moines last year.(KCRG)
By KCCI
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 10:17 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - The mother of a boy who went missing and was found dead months later, is pleading guilty to charges in an unrelated drug case.

Court records show Sarah Harrelson will be sentenced in March. She plans to plead guilty to selling methamphetamine to an undercover officer in Des Moines last year.

Prosecutors are recommending a 10-year suspended sentence and probation.

She’s the mother of Xavior Harrelson. The 10-year-old disappeared on May 27, 2021. A farmer found his remains in a field outside Montezuma in September of that year.

There are no suspects or arrests in that case.

