Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Man who killed an Iowa missionary in Jamaica received life sentence

The man who killed an Iowa missionary in Jamaica received a life sentence.
By KCCI
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 11:39 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANKENY, Iowa (KCCI) - The man who killed an Iowa missionary in Jamaica received a life sentence.

Randy Hentzel was from Ankeny. He was doing missionary work in the country in 2016, when he and another missionary, Harold Nichols, were killed.

Hentzel’s widow says one of the suspects pleaded guilty and received a life sentence. He will be eligible for parole in 28 years.

The other suspect’s trial is delayed, possibly until 2026.

Police in Jamaica have said the murders were gang-related.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On January 23rd, the owner of Blue Care Homes LLC notified the department that they would not...
Six Iowa care facilities placed in receivership after owner says they can’t to continue operate
FILE - In this Dec. 19, 2019, file photo, Iowa State Auditor Rob Sand speaks in Des Moines, Iowa.
State Auditor issues advisory to Iowa school districts over misused student activity funds
The exterior of the National Motorcycle Museum on May 26, 2020.
National Motorcycle Museum announces plans to close
(Aaron Scheinblum/KCRG)
North Liberty firefighters rescue snowmobile rider who fell though ice
UnityPoint Health - 2023 Great Iowa Nurses
UnityPoint Health nurses honored on ‘2023 Great Iowa Nurses’ list

Latest News

The mother of a boy who went missing and was found dead months later, is pleading guilty to...
Mother of Xavior Harrelson to plead guilty in drug case
Court records show Sarah Harrelson will be sentenced in March. She plans to plead guilty to...
Mother of Xavior Harrelson to plead guilty in drug case
O'Hara Hardware in Ottumwa is closing its doors after 83 years as its owners plan to retire.
O’Hara Hardware to close after 83 years in Ottumwa
Xavier High School Senior Seth Williams with his grandfather
Student of the Month plans to serve country after graduating