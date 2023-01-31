Man who killed an Iowa missionary in Jamaica received life sentence

ANKENY, Iowa (KCCI) - The man who killed an Iowa missionary in Jamaica received a life sentence.

Randy Hentzel was from Ankeny. He was doing missionary work in the country in 2016, when he and another missionary, Harold Nichols, were killed.

Hentzel’s widow says one of the suspects pleaded guilty and received a life sentence. He will be eligible for parole in 28 years.

The other suspect’s trial is delayed, possibly until 2026.

Police in Jamaica have said the murders were gang-related.

