Linn-Mar students donate 95 blankets for Willis Dady Shelter

Linn-Mar blanket drive
Linn-Mar blanket drive
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 2:14 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - On Monday, Linn-Mar Community School District announced that students at Boulder Peak Intermediate ran a blanket drive from January 23rd - January 27th.

Officials say a student came up with the idea and got the rest of the school on board. Students created posters, made newsletters, and posted social media announcements in order to raise awareness of the drive.

The event was a huge success, with 95 blankets being collected.

The District says the timing of the drive couldn’t have gone better, as the blankets were dropped off at the Willis Dady Shelter on Saturday, just before the below-zero temperatures arrived in Eastern Iowa.

