Dubuque County Jail inmate charged after allegedly grabbing jailer’s taser, resisting

27-year-old Donchavell Crawford, an inmate at the Dubuque County Jail, is facing multiple...
27-year-old Donchavell Crawford, an inmate at the Dubuque County Jail, is facing multiple charges after resisting jailers commands and trying to grab a jailer's taser.(Dubuque County Jail)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 12:15 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - An inmate in the Dubuque County Jail is facing multiple charges after trying to grab a jailer’s taser while refusing to lockdown on Monday.

Criminal complaints say the altercation happened just after 1:30 p.m. on Monday, when jailers tried to return 27-year-old Donchavell Crawford to his cell after he served an hour of administrative segregation.

The documents say Crawford refused multiple orders to lock down, saying “I ain’t locking down till I get a shower, so now what?” “Who gonna touch me?”

According to officials, when jailers tried to handcuff Crawford, he resisted, grabbing onto a jailer’s taser.

One deputy was able to use a taser to stun Crawford. He was then handcuffed and taken to his cell.

Three deputies sustained minor injuries during the altercation.

Crawford faces three counts of interference with official acts - causing bodily injury, and one count of disarming a peace officer.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

