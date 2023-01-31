Cool and quiet as we head intoFebruary

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Today is another sunny but cold one with highs in the low teens for much of eastern Iowa. A few climb to the upper teens in the south where snow cover is limited. Wind chills for everyone stay in the single digits or even below zero, even at the warmest parts of the afternoon. As we begin February, temperatures warm a bit into the 20s but another round of cold, arctic air is set to move in later Thursday. That will increase winds into the evening and send our overnight lows back down below zero with highs only into the single digits and lower teens for Friday. Temperatures rebound this weekend and small chances for precipitation return as well.

