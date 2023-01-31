Cold Sticks Around

Show You Care
By Joe Winters
Updated: 50 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - With fresh snow cover and arctic air in place we are seeing some of the coldest temperatures we have experienced this winter. Look for lows tonight in the single digits and teens below zero with the coldest being where the deepest snowpack is located. Sunshine greets us for our Tuesday but it remains chilly with highs in the teens. For the start of February, on Wednesday we see a moderation of temps into the 20s. with our next precipitation chance holding off until the weekend. Have a good night!

