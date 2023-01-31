Businesses use artificial intelligence while tools like Chat GPT become more popular

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - JJ Johannes said he’s found a way to perform more work for his real estate business with artificial intelligence tools, which use computer science and robust datasets to enable problem-solving, like Chat GPT.

According to data from google, the number of people searching for the application has surged over the past month. The application is one of many different artificial intelligence tools used in industries across the United States. A report from IBM and Morning Consultant in May 2022 found 35% of companies reported using artificial intelligence and 42% of companies are exploring using artificial intelligence.

Johannes said Chat GPT, which creates text from a user-given prompt, helps him write listing descriptions and social media posts. He said he’s thinking about using it to also create emails and newsletters because it allows him to become more productive at his job.

“It allows me as a small business owner to become more efficient, in that you know, not having those costs and helping me save time so I can spend more time with helping clients selling houses and buying houses,” Johannes said.

One of the most common artificial intelligence tools is Siri. But, there are many other artificial tools available online like an application helping to photoshop images, edit video, transcribe audio to text, translate other languages, create faces for people and other processes. These come without concerns, like from educators concerned students could cheat on essay assignments or the technology replacing jobs.

