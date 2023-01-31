Bremer County Sheriff’s Office arrests Georgia man charged with sexual abuse after he fled state

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On January 31st, the Bremer County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 57-year-old man from Georgia on 4 counts of Sexual Abuse in the Third Degree.

Vincent Mack is a registered sex offender in the state of Georgia stemming from a child molestation conviction in 1987 and a child molestation conviction in 2013. He also had a previous failure to register as a sex offender conviction in 2018 and failed to register as a sex offender upon moving to Iowa.

Mack is awaiting a transfer to a federal facility after he absconded from correctional supervision in Georgia, following a conviction of sexual abuse. He will remain under the supervision of the Bremer County Sheriff’s Office until the conclusion of the current charges. At that time, he will be placed in federal custody.

