37 Iowa school districts joining, expanding Iowa STEM BEST + HD program

The point of the STEM BEST + HD Program is to encourage partnerships between schools and businesses across Iowa so students can gain career-linked learning opportunities.(Iowa Governor’s STEM Advisory Council)
By Dean Welte
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 11:12 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KTIV) - The Iowa Governor’s STEM Advisory Council has announced 37 new school districts across the state still will join or expand the STEM BEST (Businesses Engaging Students and Teachers) + HD (High Demand) Program.

The program’s purpose is to provide students with real workplace experience by introducing them to businesses and career opportunities in Iowa, while also gaining career-ready skills. Including the latest districts, 155 partnerships have been created or expanded since the STEM BEST Program launched in 2014.

Officials say the program encourages teachers and industry professionals to work side-by-side to develop a work-based learning model that incorporates STEM subjects like mathematics and science with learning opportunities to emphasize high-demand skills for the workplace. The council’s investment of professional and financial support can be used for curriculum development and coordination, educator training and development in workplace-classroom integration and preparing work-based learning environments.

“The STEM Council is driven to connect schools and workplaces for the benefit of both youth and employers, and the STEM BEST + HD Program is a signature vehicle for that goal,” said Jeff Weld, executive director of the Iowa Governor’s STEM Advisory Council. “This latest expansion approaches a tipping point where career-linked learning is becoming the norm rather than the exception in preparing students for future Iowa careers.”

The STEM Council Executive Committee reviewed and approved 37 new or expanded partnerships supported by guidance, collaboration and financial investment of up to $40,000 each. The latest additions to the program include:

  • Allamakee Community School District
  • Anamosa Community School District
  • Ankeny Community School District
  • Boyden-Hull Community School District
  • CAL Community School District
  • Carroll Community School District
  • Cedar Rapids Community School District
  • Central DeWitt Community School District
  • Central Lee Community School District
  • Chariton Community School District
  • College Community School District
  • Coon Rapids-Bayard Community School District
  • Creston Community School District
  • Davenport Community School District
  • Dubuque Community School District
  • Earlham Community School District
  • East Mills Community School District
  • East Union Community School District
  • Fort Dodge Community School District
  • Griswold Community School District
  • Harlan Community School District
  • Holy Family System (Dubuque)
  • MMCRU Community School District
  • MOC-Floyd Valley Community School District
  • Muscatine Community School District
  • New London Community School District
  • Ogden Community School District
  • Okoboji Community School District
  • Orient-Macksburg Community School District
  • Osage Community School District
  • Pella Community School District
  • Sergeant Bluff-Luton Community School District
  • Sioux Center Christian School
  • Sioux Central Community School District
  • Van Buren Community School District
  • Waterloo Community School District
  • Woodbine Community School District

To be considered for the program, applicants were required to submit a comprehensive proposal that incorporated a STEM curriculum, partnerships with community businesses or organizations and evaluates the program’s effectiveness.

For more information on the STEM BEST + HD Program, follow this link.

