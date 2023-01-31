37 Iowa school districts joining, expanding Iowa STEM BEST + HD program

DES MOINES, Iowa (KTIV) - The Iowa Governor’s STEM Advisory Council has announced 37 new school districts across the state still will join or expand the STEM BEST (Businesses Engaging Students and Teachers) + HD (High Demand) Program.

The program’s purpose is to provide students with real workplace experience by introducing them to businesses and career opportunities in Iowa, while also gaining career-ready skills. Including the latest districts, 155 partnerships have been created or expanded since the STEM BEST Program launched in 2014.

Officials say the program encourages teachers and industry professionals to work side-by-side to develop a work-based learning model that incorporates STEM subjects like mathematics and science with learning opportunities to emphasize high-demand skills for the workplace. The council’s investment of professional and financial support can be used for curriculum development and coordination, educator training and development in workplace-classroom integration and preparing work-based learning environments.

“The STEM Council is driven to connect schools and workplaces for the benefit of both youth and employers, and the STEM BEST + HD Program is a signature vehicle for that goal,” said Jeff Weld, executive director of the Iowa Governor’s STEM Advisory Council. “This latest expansion approaches a tipping point where career-linked learning is becoming the norm rather than the exception in preparing students for future Iowa careers.”

The STEM Council Executive Committee reviewed and approved 37 new or expanded partnerships supported by guidance, collaboration and financial investment of up to $40,000 each. The latest additions to the program include:

Allamakee Community School District

Anamosa Community School District

Ankeny Community School District

Boyden-Hull Community School District

CAL Community School District

Carroll Community School District

Cedar Rapids Community School District

Central DeWitt Community School District

Central Lee Community School District

Chariton Community School District

College Community School District

Coon Rapids-Bayard Community School District

Creston Community School District

Davenport Community School District

Dubuque Community School District

Earlham Community School District

East Mills Community School District

East Union Community School District

Fort Dodge Community School District

Griswold Community School District

Harlan Community School District

Holy Family System (Dubuque)

MMCRU Community School District

MOC-Floyd Valley Community School District

Muscatine Community School District

New London Community School District

Ogden Community School District

Okoboji Community School District

Orient-Macksburg Community School District

Osage Community School District

Pella Community School District

Sergeant Bluff-Luton Community School District

Sioux Center Christian School

Sioux Central Community School District

Van Buren Community School District

Waterloo Community School District

Woodbine Community School District

To be considered for the program, applicants were required to submit a comprehensive proposal that incorporated a STEM curriculum, partnerships with community businesses or organizations and evaluates the program’s effectiveness.

For more information on the STEM BEST + HD Program, follow this link.

