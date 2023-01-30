Show You Care
Wind chills stay below zero today

Plan on a cold finish to January with wind chills below zero the next couple days.
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 4:49 AM CST
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Plan on a fairly quiet week from a precipitation standpoint, though we’ll need to address the cold air multiple times. For today, a Wind Chill Advisory continues for Cedar Rapids and points north through 10am. Today will be a cold one with highs generally of 5-10 degrees and wind chills below zero. Look for gradual clearing through the day. The clear sky tonight coupled with the fresh snow from the weekend should allow lows to drop below zero in all areas, which will be something to watch for going into tomorrow morning. Temperatures will spike to the upper 20s on Wednesday as a weak system passes well to the north. Behind it, some more cold temperatures will follow and should make for a cold Thursday and Friday. This weekend, a small system is being looked at for Saturday. At this distance, it appears impacts are low, but we’ll watch it through the week.

