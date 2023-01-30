Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

UnityPoint Health nurses honored on ‘2023 Great Iowa Nurses’ list

UnityPoint Health - 2023 Great Iowa Nurses
UnityPoint Health - 2023 Great Iowa Nurses(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 3:56 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - UnityPoint Health has announced over a dozen of its Iowa nurses are being recognized for routinely going above and beyond in order to ensure safe, compassionate care for their patients.

Out of the 50 nurses named on the 2023 Great Iowa Nurses list, 16 of them are from UnityPoint Health.

“I am thrilled to see our exceptional nurses receive this recognition,” said Carmen Kleinsmith, Cedar Rapids senior vice president and chief nurse executive of UnityPoint Health. “Our nurses give selflessly to our patients and team members. I am grateful for their dedication to patient care and improving the health of our community.”

The UnityPoint Health nurses honorees include:

  • Laura Barner - Springville
  • Peggy Bragg - Mt. Vernon
  • Mark Butschi - Robins
  • Penny Dullea - Swisher
  • Jordan Hagarty - Cedar Rapids
  • Paige Holland - Monmouth
  • Jeremy Gardemann - Independence
  • Kelli McAfee - Marion
  • Maureen McEvoy - Coggon
  • Kim Mente - Tipton
  • Jessica Newsom - Cedar Rapids
  • Jayne Nirschl - Cedar Rapids
  • Rachel Petersen - Alburnett
  • Michelle Ross - Urbana
  • Stephanie Voss - Tipton
  • Holly White - Marion

”I’m inspired by and extremely proud of all our nurse honorees this year,” said UnityPoint Health Chief Nursing Officer and Senior Vice President D’Andre Carpenter. “Their skill and passion for nursing shows in the high-quality, compassionate care they provide every day to our patients and communities. Each one of these nurses is deserving of this recognition, and it’s a privilege to have them represent the exceptional hospital, clinic and home care nursing teams at UnityPoint Health.”

You can find more information on how to nominate a nurse at the link here.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The cities that have been chosen as overnight locations for RAGBRAI 2023.
RAGBRAI announces 2023 overnight towns
The exterior of the National Motorcycle Museum on May 26, 2020.
National Motorcycle Museum announces plans to close
Wreckage of a vehicle involved in a crash in Linn County on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023.
One person taken to the hospital after Linn County crash
Authorities have identified the three young children and one adult who died in a rollover crash...
Three kids, one adult killed in Iowa crash that also hurt 9
Vehicles move along U.S. Highway 20 near Wellsburg on Friday, Jan. 28, 2023.
Officials identify victims in fatal Grundy County crash

Latest News

Students from Liberty High School take part in recording session through the Corridor Jazz...
17 high school bands get mentorship, recording opportunity through Corridor Jazz Project
The Cedar Rapids Fire Department logo
Cedar Rapids Fire Department warn of ‘apparel’ scam
aramark logo
Teamsters poised to strike after rejecting Aramark Uniform Services agreement
Vehicles move along U.S. Highway 20 near Wellsburg on Friday, Jan. 28, 2023.
Church holds GoFundMe for Amish family killed in Grundy County crash