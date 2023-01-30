UnityPoint Health nurses honored on ‘2023 Great Iowa Nurses’ list

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - UnityPoint Health has announced over a dozen of its Iowa nurses are being recognized for routinely going above and beyond in order to ensure safe, compassionate care for their patients.

Out of the 50 nurses named on the 2023 Great Iowa Nurses list, 16 of them are from UnityPoint Health.

“I am thrilled to see our exceptional nurses receive this recognition,” said Carmen Kleinsmith, Cedar Rapids senior vice president and chief nurse executive of UnityPoint Health. “Our nurses give selflessly to our patients and team members. I am grateful for their dedication to patient care and improving the health of our community.”

The UnityPoint Health nurses honorees include:

Laura Barner - Springville

Peggy Bragg - Mt. Vernon

Mark Butschi - Robins

Penny Dullea - Swisher

Jordan Hagarty - Cedar Rapids

Paige Holland - Monmouth

Jeremy Gardemann - Independence

Kelli McAfee - Marion

Maureen McEvoy - Coggon

Kim Mente - Tipton

Jessica Newsom - Cedar Rapids

Jayne Nirschl - Cedar Rapids

Rachel Petersen - Alburnett

Michelle Ross - Urbana

Stephanie Voss - Tipton

Holly White - Marion

”I’m inspired by and extremely proud of all our nurse honorees this year,” said UnityPoint Health Chief Nursing Officer and Senior Vice President D’Andre Carpenter. “Their skill and passion for nursing shows in the high-quality, compassionate care they provide every day to our patients and communities. Each one of these nurses is deserving of this recognition, and it’s a privilege to have them represent the exceptional hospital, clinic and home care nursing teams at UnityPoint Health.”

You can find more information on how to nominate a nurse at the link here.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.