Teamsters poised to strike after rejecting Aramark Uniform Services agreement

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Teamster members covered by the Iowa Routes Agreement across the state rejected Aramark Uniform Services’ proposed settlement on Saturday.

Teamsters Local 238 Business Agent and Aramark Bargaining Unit Chair Dave Miller had previously said that the company isn’t taking bargaining seriously and that the workers feel disrespected. Earlier this month he stated:

“The behavior and reactions of the company’s negotiating committee toward our membership is unfortunate and arrogant,” Miller said. “It won’t be tolerated any longer. The level of disrespect is going to result in a strike, because the workers have had enough and are united. We are one.”

Teamsters from local 90, 120, 238, and 554 voted on the proposal and rejected the offer by 87%.

Members of Local 238 out of Cedar Rapids joined Teamsters from Local 554 rejecting the offer by 96%.

