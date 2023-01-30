Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Teamsters poised to strike after rejecting Aramark Uniform Services agreement

aramark logo
aramark logo(aramark logo)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 3:07 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Teamster members covered by the Iowa Routes Agreement across the state rejected Aramark Uniform Services’ proposed settlement on Saturday.

Teamsters Local 238 Business Agent and Aramark Bargaining Unit Chair Dave Miller had previously said that the company isn’t taking bargaining seriously and that the workers feel disrespected. Earlier this month he stated:

“The behavior and reactions of the company’s negotiating committee toward our membership is unfortunate and arrogant,” Miller said. “It won’t be tolerated any longer. The level of disrespect is going to result in a strike, because the workers have had enough and are united. We are one.”

Teamsters from local 90, 120, 238, and 554 voted on the proposal and rejected the offer by 87%.

Members of Local 238 out of Cedar Rapids joined Teamsters from Local 554 rejecting the offer by 96%.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The cities that have been chosen as overnight locations for RAGBRAI 2023.
RAGBRAI announces 2023 overnight towns
The exterior of the National Motorcycle Museum on May 26, 2020.
National Motorcycle Museum announces plans to close
Wreckage of a vehicle involved in a crash in Linn County on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023.
One person taken to the hospital after Linn County crash
Authorities have identified the three young children and one adult who died in a rollover crash...
Three kids, one adult killed in Iowa crash that also hurt 9
Vehicles move along U.S. Highway 20 near Wellsburg on Friday, Jan. 28, 2023.
Officials identify victims in fatal Grundy County crash

Latest News

The Cedar Rapids Fire Department logo
Cedar Rapids Fire Department warn of ‘apparel’ scam
Vehicles move along U.S. Highway 20 near Wellsburg on Friday, Jan. 28, 2023.
Church holds GoFundMe for Amish family killed in Grundy County crash
Mark E. Handlon, 68, is charged with first-degree theft, a Class C felony.
Police: Man stole more than $36,000 worth of copper pipe
Ishmael Shabazz Carter, 34, of Iowa City.
Man convicted of arson, five counts of attempted murder after Iowa City house fire