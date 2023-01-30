Show You Care
State Auditor issues advisory to Iowa school districts over misused student activity funds

FILE - In this Dec. 19, 2019, file photo, Iowa State Auditor Rob Sand speaks in Des Moines, Iowa.
FILE - In this Dec. 19, 2019, file photo, Iowa State Auditor Rob Sand speaks in Des Moines, Iowa.(Brian Powers/The Des Moines Register via AP, File)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 10:51 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - State Auditor Rob Sand is warning Iowa school districts to pay more careful attention to collecting and handling of student activity funds.

The advisory comes after an investigation of 15 community school districts (CSD) found nearly $270,000 collected through student-related activities such as admissions, fundraising events, or other activities was misused in the last decade.

Sand said there has also been a general misunderstanding of how to collect and disburse the funds.

In the report released Monday, Sand did not identify the 15 school districts involved in the investigation, but asked that districts across the state review their guidelines with faculty and staff to prevent any further misuse of funds.

