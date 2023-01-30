Six Iowa care facilities placed in receivership after owner says they can’t to continue operate

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Four nursing facilities and two assisted living facilities have been place in receivership with the State of Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals (DIA) after the owner notified them that they were unable and/or unwilling to continue operating.

On January 23rd, the owner of Blue Care Homes LLC notified the department that they would not be able to meet the needs of its residents at the six care facilities.

Receivership ensures that the residents are safe during this time. Iowa Courts have appointed someone to take over the finances and operations for the facilities while the residents are transferred to a new facility of their choosing.

Michael F. Flanagan, in conjunction with Mission Health, was appointed as the temporary manager of these facilities and immediately assumed control of the operations until all 263 residents are safely relocated to a facility of their choice.

Affected nursing facilities include:

Webster Post Acute Rehabilitation a.k.a. Fort Dodge Villa Care Center, 2721 Tenth Avenue North, Fort Dodge 50501 (61 current residents)

Humboldt Wellness and Rehabilitation a.k.a. Humboldt Care Center, 1111 11th Avenue North, Humboldt 50548 (45 current residents)

Timber City Wellness and Rehabilitation a.k.a. Crestridge Care Center, 1015 Wesley Drive, Maquoketa 52060 (58 current residents)

Madison Wellness and Rehabilitation a.k.a. Winterset Care Center North, 411 East Lane Street, Winterset 50273 (52 current residents)

Affected assisted living facilities include:

Villa Cottages, 925 Martin Luther King Drive, Fort Dodge 50501 (14 current residents)

Madison Square ALP/D, 209 West Jefferson, Winterset 50273 (33 current residents)

Federal and state regulations require facilities to remain open while residents are being safely placed at a facility of their choice (60 days for nursing and skilled nursing facilities and 90 days for assisted living facilities).

Residents, staff, and families have been notified of the receivership and closures and additional meetings will occur in the coming days.

