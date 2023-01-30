Police: Man stole more than $36,000 worth of copper pipe

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A man was arrested after police say he stole more than $36,000 worth of copper pipe from a Bettendorf business.

Mark E. Handlon, 68, is charged with first-degree theft, a Class C felony.

According to an arrest affidavit:

On Dec. 9 Handlon took several 20-foot pieces of transmission line; a 6-inch diameter copper pipe with 2-inch diameter pipe inside.

Handlon was hired to scrap out several items from a building in the 3800 block of Old Belmont Road but was not allowed to go into the basement, where the copper was kept.

Police said the incident was on video from the property and the owner confirmed Handlon was in the video leaving with copper pipes.

Handlon returned to the property five more times taking a total of 15 pipes, valued at $2,455 each, according to the affidavit. The total value of the pipe taken was $36,825.

Handlon has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Feb. 3 at the Scott County Courthouse, according to court records. He is being held in the Scott County Jail on a $10,000 bond.

