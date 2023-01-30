North Liberty firefighters rescue snowmobile rider who fell though ice

NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa (KCRG) - A snowmobile rider who fell through the ice on the Coralville Reservoir and a firefighter involved in the rescue were taken to the hospital for evaluation Sunday evening.

In a press release, firefighters with the North Liberty Fire Department said they responded to the call for help just after 5 p.m.

The person that had fallen in was reportedly found holding onto the ice in the reservoir just south of the Mehaffey Bridge Road bridge.

First responders said they used ice rescue suits, rapid deployment craft and ropes to rescue the person. That person and an injured firefighter were taken to the hospital for evaluation.

After this incident, the North Liberty Fire Department is warning Iowans to take the time to properly assess ice before going out on it, and to have a survival plan just in case.

“Taking risks on the ice also puts rescuers at risk, much like it did in this situation,” the fire department said in a press release.

The department also warned that ice deteriorating and refreezing creates potentially dangerous conditions for people who go out on the ice. The Coralville Reservoir is also a river with a current, which can cause the ice to be unstable.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.