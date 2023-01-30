Nominations open, 2023 Kid Captain, University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWQC) - Does your child have a remarkable story of strength and courage, or a story of how the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital has changed their life? Nominate them for Kid Captain.

Nominations for 2023 Kid Captain are now open, according to University of Iowa communication officials. Nominations will remain open until March 6 for current or former pediatric patients of UI Stead Family Children’s Hospital, ages 18 and younger.

According to officials, only parents and legal guardians may nominate their child.

All kid captains will receive a commemorative jersey, special recognition from UI Stead Family Children’s Hospital and the Iowa Hawkeyes, and an invitation to a special behind-the-scenes tour of Kinnick Stadium in August, stated a media release from the university.

Children of any age may be nominated as an honorary (away game) Kid Captain, included in the media release. Due to sideline safety concerns, only children who will be six or older by Nov. 2023 may be nominated as a home game Kid Captain.

Since 2009, Kid Captain has been a partnership between UI Stead Family Children’s Hospital and the Iowa Hawkeyes Football, meant to feature stories of strength, courage and inspiration, according to university officials.

If your child has a life-changing story, consider nominating them for the 2023 Kid Captain program, said university officials. For more information or to nominate your child, visit https://uihc.org/childrens/kid-captain.

