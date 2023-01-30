Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

‘Laverne & Shirley’ actor Cindy Williams dies at 75

Cindy Williams played Shirley opposite to Penny Marshall’s Laverne.
Cindy Williams played Shirley opposite to Penny Marshall’s Laverne.(CBS Television)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 5:39 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Cindy Williams, who played Shirley opposite Penny Marshall’s Laverne on the popular sitcom “Laverne & Shirley,” has died, her family said Monday.

Williams died in Los Angeles at age 75 on Wednesday after a brief illness, her children, Zak and Emily Hudson, said in a statement released through family spokeswoman Liza Cranis.

“The passing of our kind, hilarious mother, Cindy Williams, has brought us insurmountable sadness that could never truly be expressed,” the statement said. “Knowing and loving her has been our joy and privilege. She was one of a kind, beautiful, generous and possessed a brilliant sense of humor and a glittering spirit that everyone loved.”

Williams also starred in director George Lucas’ 1973 film “American Graffiti” and director Francis Ford Coppola’s “The Conversation” from 1974.

But she was by far best known for “Laverne & Shirley,” the “Happy Days” spinoff that ran on ABC from 1976 to 1983 that in its prime was among the most popular shows on TV.

Williams played the straitlaced Shirley to Marshall’s more libertine Laverne on the show about a pair of roommates that worked at a Milwaukee bottling factory in the 1950s and 60s.

Marshall died in 2018.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The cities that have been chosen as overnight locations for RAGBRAI 2023.
RAGBRAI announces 2023 overnight towns
The exterior of the National Motorcycle Museum on May 26, 2020.
National Motorcycle Museum announces plans to close
Wreckage of a vehicle involved in a crash in Linn County on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023.
One person taken to the hospital after Linn County crash
Authorities have identified the three young children and one adult who died in a rollover crash...
Three kids, one adult killed in Iowa crash that also hurt 9
Vehicles move along U.S. Highway 20 near Wellsburg on Friday, Jan. 28, 2023.
Officials identify victims in fatal Grundy County crash

Latest News

Cedar Rapids Fire Department warn of apparel scam
Cedar Rapids Fire Department warn of apparel scam
Rob Sand
Rob Sand warns Iowa school districts over misused student activity funds
Corridor Jazz Project
17 bands participate in corridor jazz project
Iowa workforce
Iowa Workforce Development shows growth in jobs in 2022
Authorities say Benjamin Obadiah Foster is accused of torturing a woman he held captive in...
Woman held captive in Oregon remains in critical condition