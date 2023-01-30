Show You Care
The Iowa industries that stand out amid steady employment rebound

Iowa saw a steady rebound in the job market throughout 2022.
By Becky Phelps
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 7:42 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - New data from Iowa Workforce Development is showing the state ended 2022 on a strong note.

Iowa’s unemployment rate stayed at 3.1 percent in December. That’s down from 3.9 percent the year before, with the national unemployment rate at 3.5 percent in December.

Compared to December 2021, Iowa last month had 11,700 fewer unemployed, and 34,100 more people in the labor force.

Several industries saw significant growth over the past year. Manufacturing had 7,600 jobs created throughout 2022.

Health care and social assistance added the most jobs in December, with more than 1,500.  That increase helped offset a loss in November, and totals 4,900 jobs gained in 2022.

Retail trade also showed positive growth in December, being up 900 jobs over November and 2,900 jobs for the year.

Compared to last December, Iowa businesses have added 34,200 jobs in 2022.

Many of those come from the leisure and hospitality sector, an area that now rests near pre-pandemic levels.

