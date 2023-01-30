Show You Care
Families enjoy winter festivities at Fire & Ice Fest in North Liberty

North Liberty held its annual Fire & Ice fest on Sunday night at Penn Medows Park.
By Cole Krutzfield
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 10:55 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa (KCRG) - North Liberty held its annual Fire & Ice fest on Sunday evening at Penn Medows Park.

There was ice skating & ice sculptures as well as fire dancing and open wood fires for roasting marshmallows. Even in the cold temperatures today, parents said it was a good chance to enjoy the outdoors.

“Just to get my kids outside, get some fresh air. It’s hard to do that in the winter months, so it’s a good opportunity to get them out and excited about being outside, even though it’s freezing,” Megan Lipper, an attendee, said.

North Liberty will hold a sixth through 12th-grade ice skating event this Friday at Penn Meadows Park.

