Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Driver in California cliff crash that injured 4 charged

The Tesla sedan plummeted more than 250 feet from the highway and crashed into a rocky...
The Tesla sedan plummeted more than 250 feet from the highway and crashed into a rocky outcropping. It appears to have flipped a few times before landing on its wheels, wedged against the cliff just feet from the surf, according to Brian Pottenger, a battalion chief for Coastside Fire Protection District/Cal Fire.(Source: San Mateo County Sheriff's Office via Facebook)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 4:11 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — The driver of a car that plunged off a treacherous cliff in northern California, seriously injuring himself, his wife and their two young children, was charged Monday with attempted murder.

Dharmesh A. Patel, 41, also faces enhancements for great bodily injury and domestic violence in the Jan. 2 crash, San Mateo County District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe said in a statement.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether Patel had an attorney to speak on his behalf. He was scheduled to be arraigned later Monday.

The Pasadena man was seriously injured and taken to a hospital after the car went over the 250-foot (76-meter) cliff at Devil’s Slide, an area along the Pacific Coast Highway about 15 miles (24 kilometers) south of San Francisco that is known for deadly wrecks. He was recently moved to a jail.

Rescuers initially hailed the family’s survival as a miracle. Firefighters had to cut open the Tesla Model Y to extract the family, including Patel’s 41-year-old wife, 7-year-old daughter and 4-year-old son.

Patel was later arrested after California Highway Patrol investigators “developed probable cause to believe this incident was an intentional act,” the agency said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The cities that have been chosen as overnight locations for RAGBRAI 2023.
RAGBRAI announces 2023 overnight towns
The exterior of the National Motorcycle Museum on May 26, 2020.
National Motorcycle Museum announces plans to close
Wreckage of a vehicle involved in a crash in Linn County on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023.
One person taken to the hospital after Linn County crash
Authorities have identified the three young children and one adult who died in a rollover crash...
Three kids, one adult killed in Iowa crash that also hurt 9
Vehicles move along U.S. Highway 20 near Wellsburg on Friday, Jan. 28, 2023.
Officials identify victims in fatal Grundy County crash

Latest News

National Motorcycle Museum in Anamosa.
‘It was a very hard decision’ National Motorcycle Museum to close in September
A new proposed rule forbids the moral exemption for employer health plans to cover contraception.
Biden administration to strengthen Obamacare contraceptive mandate
Students from Liberty High School take part in recording session through the Corridor Jazz...
17 high school bands get mentorship, recording opportunity through Corridor Jazz Project
UnityPoint Health - 2023 Great Iowa Nurses
UnityPoint Health nurses honored on ‘2023 Great Iowa Nurses’ list