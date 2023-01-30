Show You Care
Des Moines police won’t release body camera footage of deadly officer-involved shooting

The Des Moines Police Department won't release body cam footage from officers involved in the shooting death of a 16-year-old.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 7:08 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The Des Moines Police Department won’t release body cam footage from officers involved in the shooting death of a 16-year-old.

The Des Moines Register reports, the department says it can’t share the video because of Iowa law.

Officers responded to a domestic dispute call on December 26.

Police say the teen was armed and raised the gun toward officers. When he refused to drop the weapon, officers fired.

The Iowa Attorney General ruled the officers were justified after reviewing interviews with officers, and seeing body cam footage.

According to the police department, it’s confidential under Iowa code because it contains images of a minor committing “delinquent acts.”

They said the code still applies, even though he will not be prosecuted.

